Tamil Nadu mulling renewable energy policy by year-end

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an objective to establish a simplified framework to encourage the development of renewable energy projects, attract substantial investments and attain 100 giga watt (GW) cumulative installed capacity by 2030, the state government is planning to bring out its first-ever renewable energy policy by end of the year. It may be noted that the state so far has only rules related to establishing renewable energy units and its related infrastructure.

A senior official from the department told TNIE, “The government has engaged a private consultant to assess the feasibility. Additionally, discussions with wind and solar power generators have been under way for the past three months. This initiative is likely to attract investments of approximately Rs 5 lakh crore. Once the government weighs-in pros and cons of the initiative, the policy will be finalised and released.”

K Kasthurirangan, chairman of Indian Wind Power Association, highlighted the union government’s commitment to switch to clean energy. This includes nationally determined contributions, targeting 50% of cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources by 2030. Gujarat’s wind energy generation capacity currently stands at 11,600 MW against Tamil Nadu’s 10,250 MW.

“Consequently, Tamil Nadu government must prioritise wind energy projects for further development. Expectations are high that the renewable energy policy will steer the state in the right direction,” he said.

DV Giri, general secretary of Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, pointed out at Gujarat’s adoption of feed-in tariff (FIT) system for MSMEs in its renewable energy policy.

“This is aimed at promoting investments, allowing MSMEs to have an installed capacity of up to 25 MW wind or solar power without the need for tender participation,” he said. Giri advocated for the implementation of a similar FIT system by the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the benefits it would bring to both MSMEs and the state’s power generation capacity. He also urged the swift release of a repowering policy, highlighting its importance in replacing ageing wind turbines with newer, more efficient ones, thereby aligning with the central government’s zero-carbon policy.

