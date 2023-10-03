There won’t be drinking water shortage: TN Water Supply Minister

By Express News Service

SALEM: Minister for municipal administration and Water Supply KN Nehru on Monday joined issue with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanuswami regarding the drinking water situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Nehru said, “There is no drinking water shortage anywhere in Tamil Nadu. There is sufficient water available. The chief minister has ensured availability of sufficient water for the drinking water needs of people in districts dependent on the Cauvery river. The WRD minister is also taking appropriate steps. The leader of the opposition’s allegation is wrong.”

“Chembarambakkam lake is full now. Surplus water is flowing from Poondi lake to the sea. So Chennai is very very safe and there will be no drinking water problem. As for Coimbatore, the Pillur III project will be started within 15 days. Similarly, inspections and review meetings have already been conducted in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari. Officials are immediately repairing damaged pipes. So drinking water will not be a problem anywhere.” he added.

Further, he said, “Only the Cauvery catchment area did not receive rain. But in other places, the southwest monsoon rain increased by 10 %. The north east monsoon will start around October 15. Weathermen have told us that November and December will see complete rainfall. Even if there is no rain for a year, there will not be water problem anywhere in Tamil Nadu.”



