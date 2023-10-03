Home States Tamil Nadu

There won’t be drinking water shortage: TN Water Supply Minister

“Chembarambakkam lake is full now. Surplus water is flowing from Poondi lake to the sea. So Chennai is very very safe and there will be no drinking water problem", he said.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Minister for municipal administration and Water Supply KN Nehru on Monday joined issue with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanuswami regarding the drinking water situation in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Salem, Nehru said, “There is no drinking water shortage anywhere in Tamil Nadu. There is sufficient water available. The chief minister has ensured availability of sufficient water for the drinking water needs of people in districts dependent on the Cauvery river. The WRD minister is also taking appropriate steps. The leader of the opposition’s allegation is wrong.”

“Chembarambakkam lake is full now. Surplus water is flowing from Poondi lake to the sea. So Chennai is very very safe and there will be no drinking water problem. As for Coimbatore, the Pillur III project will be started within 15 days. Similarly, inspections and review meetings have already been conducted in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari. Officials are immediately repairing damaged pipes. So drinking water will not be a problem anywhere.” he added.

Further, he said, “Only the Cauvery catchment area did not receive rain. But in other places, the southwest monsoon rain increased by 10 %. The north east monsoon will start around October 15. Weathermen have told us that November and December will see complete rainfall. Even if there is no rain for a year, there will not be water problem anywhere in Tamil Nadu.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu drinking water KN Nehru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp