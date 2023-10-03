Home States Tamil Nadu

Watch out! The ‘Vallarai’ you buy may not be real

Vallarai
By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Researchers from Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK) horticulture department have issued an advisory requesting people to exercise caution while buying ‘Vallarai Keerai’. Researchers stated that due to its likeness with other herbs and fuelled by the high demand in the market, many traders, consumers and farmers are exploited and they are not selling or buying Vallarai Keerai.

Centella Asiatica known as ‘Vallarai Keerai’ in Tamil is one of the most commonly consumed herbs. However, due to its similarity in resemblance with another herb, most people have been buying ‘Merremia emarginata’ known as ‘Elikatu keerai’ instead of Vallarai Keerai.

KVK researchers Dr K Indumathi and Dr M Vennila have issued an advisory to spread awareness among farmers and traders on this issue. Speaking about the situation, Dr Indumathi said, “Vallarai Keerai is a bitter herb that is rich in vitamins A and C, amino acids. It is extremely beneficial in detoxifying the body and reducing cholesterol.

It is also used to treat skin disorders, nerve problems, epilepsy and many other uses. In the commercial market, it is used in soaps, hair oils, and shampoos. So its demand in the market is high. However, during our field visits to farmers and markets across the district, we noticed that many farmers have been selling ‘Elikatu Keerai’ as ‘Vallarai Keerai’. As both the herbs are similar in appearance, most people often end up buying the wrong herb.”

“Elikattu Keerai is not harmful to health and it also has a lot of health benefits. But they provide different benefits than Vallarai Keerai and hence people should be made aware about the difference,” she said. Horticulture researcher Dr MA Vanilla said, “There is also another variety, commonly referred to as ‘Hybrid Vallarai’, which is scientifically known as Hydrocotyle Verticillate.

But most people are not able to identify the difference as all three are very similar. Hence a need for awareness. Since these herbs are closely related to health benefits, we have issued an advisory. Since each has its own benefits, consumer awareness on this would benefit the people,” she said.

