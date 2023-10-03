Will continue to seek caste census, says Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Monday said the DMK will continue to raise its voice for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice to all sections of society.

She said this while answering queries of reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the Women’s Rights Conference being organised by the DMK. When asked about the Bihar Chief Minister releasing details of the caste census in his state, Kanimozhi said DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin have been demanding a nationwide caste census and the DMK would continue to raise the demand. Kanimozhi said top women leaders from the opposition parties, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, would attend the October 14 conference.

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Monday said the DMK will continue to raise its voice for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice to all sections of society. She said this while answering queries of reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the Women’s Rights Conference being organised by the DMK. When asked about the Bihar Chief Minister releasing details of the caste census in his state, Kanimozhi said DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin have been demanding a nationwide caste census and the DMK would continue to raise the demand. Kanimozhi said top women leaders from the opposition parties, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, would attend the October 14 conference.