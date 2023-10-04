18 months on, Teppakulam parking lot yet to open

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The parking lot-cum-commercial complex on Nandhi Koil Street at Teppakulam in the city is yet to be thrown open for public use even after the construction was completed one-and-a-half-years ago, rue street vendors, and threatened of going on a protest over it.

Teppakulam area abounds with hundreds of commercial outlets and vendors doing business in the streets and on footpaths. Due to parking space constraints in most commercial establishments, customers tend to pull over by the side of the road, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and street vendors.

In order to ease traffic congestion and put an end to the parking lot woes, the city corporation chalked out a plan for a parking lot-cum-commercial complex on Nandhi Koil Street. A total of Rs 98 lakh was allocated for the complex building, the construction of which commenced in 2021.

The building was completed in March 2022. Over a year has gone by yet the complex building, which has the capacity to accommodate 66 shops, and has parking space for 150 two-wheelers, has not been made available for the public. S Karthikeyan, a shopkeeper from Teppakulam, told TNIE, "A two-wheeler parking lot is necessary to ease the traffic congestion here.

Customers pull over their cars and two-wheelers on the side of the roads and in front of shops, causing inconvenience, space constraints and traffic congestion." Karthikeyan further said that pedestrians are equally affected due to the traffic snarls.

A Ansardeen, district secretary of the Street Vendors Association, said, "It was a failed plan among us. This is not the right place for us and is not enough for all street vendors. Street vendors' business is in the public view or where people gather and on the streets. It is no use for us to take our business into a godown-like building on Nandhi Koil Street.

The authorities should have consulted us before commencing the construction work. They failed to do it. We do not need this complex. So the authorities should allot us the Yanaikulam ground. In this regard, a case has been going on since 2017 in the Madras High Court."

When contacted, an official from the city corporation, told TNIE, "Determining the measurements of each of the shops caused the delay. It has been resolved. We will soon start auctioning the space for the shops. The parking lot-cum-commercial complex will be opened soon."

