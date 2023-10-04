Home States Tamil Nadu

92 per cent works completed at new Pamban Railway bridge

Published: 04th October 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pamban Railway bridge
By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The final phase of the construction works is underway at the new Pamban railway bridge, of which over 92% of the works have been completed; the final fabrication works will be completed by the end of this month, stated the railway officials on Tuesday.

The works for the construction of the New Pamban Rail Bridge near the existing rail bridge started back in 2019. The sea bridge is being constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The construction which was expected to be completed earlier in March of 2023, however, got delayed multiple times owing to various issues. According to a recent status report by the railways department, the completion has once again been delayed.

Official sources said about 92% of physical works have been completed so far in the project. All the piling and pile capping works have been completed. "All the 99 approach girders have been fabricated, of which 76 have been launched with tracks laid over them. The lift Span Girder for the Navigation span has been fabricated and assembled at the site. It will be launched using state-of-the-art technology for moving the span girders along the curved alignment from one end of the bridge. The fabrication work of the 35-metre tall lifting towers is also nearing completion and the erection has been commenced. Track on the bridge approaches has been linked and made ready," the officials added.

They further assured that the remaining fabrication works are likely to be completed by the end of this month. The locals await the completion of the railway bridge as the train services to Rameswaram island were suspended last December.

Pamban Railway bridge

