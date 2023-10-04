Caste survey: Pressure mounts on  DMK, centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several political parties in the state have urged the government to conduct a caste survey immediately on the lines of Bihar government, while one of the opposition parties has opposed it.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, said, “The DMK which is boasting social justice as its principal ideal, has the duty to prove it true. Now, the DMK government is under compulsion to conduct a caste survey in Tamil Nadu. When Bihar which has a 13-crore population completed the caste survey within 45 days at a cost of Rs 500 crore, a similar survey can be completed in Tamil Nadu at a lesser time since the state has a 7.64 crore population. The DMK government should conduct a caste survey without any delay and adopt a resolution in the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly."

Anbumani also recalled that though the Karnataka government had conducted a caste survey many years ago, the results were not released officially. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss said all states should conduct caste survey and the central government should take caste census along with the 2021 Census which is still pending.

Stoutly opposing the caste survey, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy said that political parties failed to deliver goods to people through their governments and are now demanding a caste census and survey. “The country is running its 77th year after gaining Independence. If political leaders contend that only by identifying people by their caste their livelihood could be improved, then they are leading the country into a reactionary path. Dividing people on the lines of religion, caste, language, etc. cannot be acceptable,” he added.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, in a statement here, said Tamil Nadu and all other states should take a cue from Bihar government and initiate steps to conduct caste survey immediately to ensure social justice for all sections of society. He said despite legal hurdles, the Bihar government had conducted the survey successfully.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that though the election manifesto of the DMK promised to urge the central government to conduct caste census, no effort seems to have been taken so far. Besides, the DMK government has not extended the term of Justice A Kulasekaran’s commission appointed to collect quantifiable data for caste survey.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said at least after the Bihar example, the union government should come forward to conduct a nationwide caste census immediately and enact legislation to accord powers to provide reservation to state governments. Tamil Nadu should also conduct a caste survey. Besides, the percentage of reservations for SCs/STs should be increased to 21% in Tamil Nadu in proportion to the increase in their population over a period.

Also, Tamil Nadu should enact legislation to ensure reservation in private sector. Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan also made similar requests to the DMK government. SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak said states like Rajasthan are making arrangements for conducting caste survey. The DMK government should also should come forward to conduct a caste survey.

Your duty, says PMK; VCK says follow Bihar example

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has said its the duty of DMK to immediately conduct caste survey, while VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has urged the centre to learn from Bihar

CHENNAI: Several political parties in the state have urged the government to conduct a caste survey immediately on the lines of Bihar government, while one of the opposition parties has opposed it. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, said, “The DMK which is boasting social justice as its principal ideal, has the duty to prove it true. Now, the DMK government is under compulsion to conduct a caste survey in Tamil Nadu. When Bihar which has a 13-crore population completed the caste survey within 45 days at a cost of Rs 500 crore, a similar survey can be completed in Tamil Nadu at a lesser time since the state has a 7.64 crore population. The DMK government should conduct a caste survey without any delay and adopt a resolution in the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly." Anbumani also recalled that though the Karnataka government had conducted a caste survey many years ago, the results were not released officially. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss said all states should conduct caste survey and the central government should take caste census along with the 2021 Census which is still pending.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stoutly opposing the caste survey, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy said that political parties failed to deliver goods to people through their governments and are now demanding a caste census and survey. “The country is running its 77th year after gaining Independence. If political leaders contend that only by identifying people by their caste their livelihood could be improved, then they are leading the country into a reactionary path. Dividing people on the lines of religion, caste, language, etc. cannot be acceptable,” he added. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, in a statement here, said Tamil Nadu and all other states should take a cue from Bihar government and initiate steps to conduct caste survey immediately to ensure social justice for all sections of society. He said despite legal hurdles, the Bihar government had conducted the survey successfully. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that though the election manifesto of the DMK promised to urge the central government to conduct caste census, no effort seems to have been taken so far. Besides, the DMK government has not extended the term of Justice A Kulasekaran’s commission appointed to collect quantifiable data for caste survey. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said at least after the Bihar example, the union government should come forward to conduct a nationwide caste census immediately and enact legislation to accord powers to provide reservation to state governments. Tamil Nadu should also conduct a caste survey. Besides, the percentage of reservations for SCs/STs should be increased to 21% in Tamil Nadu in proportion to the increase in their population over a period. Also, Tamil Nadu should enact legislation to ensure reservation in private sector. Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan also made similar requests to the DMK government. SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak said states like Rajasthan are making arrangements for conducting caste survey. The DMK government should also should come forward to conduct a caste survey. Your duty, says PMK; VCK says follow Bihar example PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has said its the duty of DMK to immediately conduct caste survey, while VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has urged the centre to learn from Bihar