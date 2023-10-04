Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation floats tender for Rs 72 lakh STEM park

The science park at Tatabad, Gandhipuram which was recently renovated and inaugurated by CCMC at Rs 50 lakh is receiving good response from students, and academics.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated a tender to set up a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) park on two acres of land in Saravanampatti at an estimated cost of Rs 72 lakh to cater to students of its schools.

The science park at Tatabad, Gandhipuram which was recently renovated and inaugurated by CCMC at Rs 50 lakh is receiving good response from students, and academics. Encouraged by the success, the civic body issued the work order for setting up the Pi-shaped Ramanujam Maths Park on the VOC Park campus at an estimated cost of Rs 54 lakh.

Now, the civic body plans to establish a STEM park. Sources said, “A proposal was sent to the CMA for constructing a STEP park on about 2 acres of reserve site in Saravanampatti at the cost of around `1 crore under the CGF scheme.” The CCMC has now received the approval for the project from the CMA.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The CMA has given the nod for the STEM park project. The park will be established on about 2 acres of land located in Poonthottam Nagar. CGF funds of Rs 72 lakh have been allotted for the facility which will be used to execute the project. The tender has been floated.”

He said the park will have working models of automobiles, experiments in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, practical models of Physics theories and gaming devices explaining geometrical shapes among others which are part of the subject books. Also, the park will get a smart classroom, where advanced concepts will be presented through practical experiments so that it’s easily understandable for the students.

