Explain delay in filling teaching posts in engg colleges, court tells Anna University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing dismay over the huge number of vacancies in teaching posts and the failure to fill the vacancies even after the court issued an order three years ago, a division bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the registrar of Anna University to explain the reasons within two days or appear before the court on October 5, 2023.

The bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu passed the orders on a batch of petitions filed by temporary teachers seeking regularisation. Pointing to a status report filed by the university, the bench noted that there must be 1,745 teaching faculties in the categories of assistant professor, associate professor and professor as per AICTE norms. However, it has sanctioned only 981 posts; out of which, the working strength is 556. Therefore, as per the AICTE norms, the vacancy position is 1,189; and as per the sanctioned strength, the vacancies are 425.

“With the huge number of vacancies, how do the university and its constituent colleges function?” it wondered. The court added that the position did not improve even after 372 temporary teaching fellows were engaged from 2010 to 2015.

Referring to an order of a single judge passed on November 9, 2020 directing the university to appoint permanent faculty members and the submission made by the university’s counsel that the matter was discussed at syndicate meeting on September 2, 2023, the bench asked the university to explain the undue delay. The court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the documents filed by the university and refused to allow the counsel to go ahead with the case based on such documents.

CHENNAI: Expressing dismay over the huge number of vacancies in teaching posts and the failure to fill the vacancies even after the court issued an order three years ago, a division bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the registrar of Anna University to explain the reasons within two days or appear before the court on October 5, 2023. The bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu passed the orders on a batch of petitions filed by temporary teachers seeking regularisation. Pointing to a status report filed by the university, the bench noted that there must be 1,745 teaching faculties in the categories of assistant professor, associate professor and professor as per AICTE norms. However, it has sanctioned only 981 posts; out of which, the working strength is 556. Therefore, as per the AICTE norms, the vacancy position is 1,189; and as per the sanctioned strength, the vacancies are 425. “With the huge number of vacancies, how do the university and its constituent colleges function?” it wondered. The court added that the position did not improve even after 372 temporary teaching fellows were engaged from 2010 to 2015.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to an order of a single judge passed on November 9, 2020 directing the university to appoint permanent faculty members and the submission made by the university’s counsel that the matter was discussed at syndicate meeting on September 2, 2023, the bench asked the university to explain the undue delay. The court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the documents filed by the university and refused to allow the counsel to go ahead with the case based on such documents.