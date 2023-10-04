Fishing slump hits livelihoods in TN's delta districts

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishing activity in the coastal delta region, which has been going through a lean patch over the past two months, has affected not just the fishers but a whole other workforce dependent on it, including the workers at harbours and fish landing centres.

A variety of factors ranging from rough weather, fishing stoppages, strikes, agitations and local bans have affected the fishing industry in the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal. In Karaikal, fishers and boat owners were on stoppage for the past two weeks demanding harbour development, and workers were left struggling to make ends meet.

S Raja, a docker from Karaikalmedu said, "With fishing suspended, our livelihoods are also suspended. We wait for the conflict to be resolved so that our income is not interrupted." In Nagapattinam, fishers have on a number of occasions landed in the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy as well as unidentified assailants believed to be from the island nation.

Each of these incidents have spurred strong reactions back home, with the fishing community halting all fishing activity for a day in protest. Also on a number of incidents, fishers have gone missing at sea and are their bodies are later recovered, in which case fishing communities announce a day of mourning.

A workforce numbering in several thousands, including fuel workers who transport diesel from fuel stations to the docks, ice workers transporting ice blocks, cleaners who wash and clean the boats that have returned from sea, and truck drivers and helpers who transport fish from harbours to further destinations. T Ramachandran, a worker from Kodiyakadu who transports diesel and ice to boats said,

"We earn for only half a month or even less when there are stoppages. We are also affected as much as the fishers." RV Kumaravel, a representative of the National Fishworkers Forum said, "The state government must ensure benefits for fish workers to compensate loss of livelihoods due to various conflicts."

