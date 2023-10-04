Home States Tamil Nadu

Japanese theme for NIT-Tiruchy’s fest

Dr G Aghila (centre) addressing media at NIT-Tiruchy on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Festember, the annual cultural festival hosted by NIT-Tiruchy, is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 8 with the participation of over 15,000 students from more than 500 colleges, said the organisers on Tuesday. 

Interacting with media persons, the organisers said this year’s fest promises a lineup of over 80 events, including interactive workshops. The theme for this year is ‘Kyoto Chronicles’ and participants will embark on a journey through a vibrant tapestry of Japanese culture and traditions, they added. Consul General of Japan Taga Masayuki will be the chief guest.

Further, Festember’s Carpe Diem section promises the presence of artists like Hiphop Tamizha, Madhushree, Tejaswini Manogna, Gaurav Juyal and Anil Srinivasan, along with an impressive roster of guest lecturers, including Sridhar Vembu and Sivarajah Ramanathan. There will be a guest lecture panel of film celebrities - SJ Suryah, Karthik Subburaj and Raghava Lawrence. 

Chairperson of Festember  Raahul Jayaprakash, patron and director of NIT-Tiruchy G Aghila, dean of Students R Karvembu, associate dean of Students’ Welfare Jitraj Saha and faculty advisor for Festember Vamsinadh Thota were present.

