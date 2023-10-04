Kanniyakumari: 1 die in house collapse; more than 14 houses affected in rain

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 70-year-old man died in a house collapse due to incessant rain in the Thazhakudy area on Tuesday. Meanwhile, District Collector PN Sridhar declared a holiday for schools in Kanniyakumari after the low-lying areas became inundated.



Sources said Velappan from Meenamanagalam near the Thazhakudy area died as the tiled roof of his house collapsed and fell on him.



For the past few days, the district has been receiving continuous rain, bringing copious inflow of water to dams. In the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, an average rainfall of 53.18 mm was recorded in the district, with Kuruthancode receiving the highest rainfall of 134 mm and Nagercoil receiving 97.22 mm of rain.



Meanwhile, a government report said a person died, at least two houses were fully damaged, and 12 houses were partially damaged owing to rain in the district. "Besides, nine trees were uprooted and three electricity poles were damaged in the rain at places, including Nagercoil, Thingal Nager, Kuzhithurai, Mandaikadu, and Palloor," the report said.



Due to the rains, the water level of the Pechiparai Dam increased to 29.69 feet against its full capacity of 48 feet, while the Perunchani Dam water level went up to 55.80 feet against it full capacity of 77 feet. Both the dams saw an inflow of more than 4,000 cusecs. The incessant rainfall also increased the water flow to rivers and tanks in the district.



As the rainfall continued during the daytime as well on Tuesday, an average rainfall of 25.39 mm was recorded in the district from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bathing has been banned at the Thiruparappu Falls as the waterfall overflowed due to the rain.



District Fire Officer S Sathiakumar told TNIE that, due to the incessant rain, safety equipment and staff have been readied and that the fire and rescue services personnel have removed the fallen trees in the district.

