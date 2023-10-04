'Litigant attacked by supporters of windmill farms while delivering HC orders'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman ward member from Keezhakottai panchayat staged a sit-in protest at Kovilpatti RDO office on Tuesday seeking action against supporters of some windmill operators who allegedly attacked her husband. The victim, Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasayigal Sanga Orunginaipu Kulu district secretary Arumairaj, said he was attacked by Joseph alias Kuttiappan and his wife Rani at Keezhakottai on Sunday.



The incident happened when Arumairaj went to the windmill farm site in Keezhakottai village to deliver a High Court order dated August 8, 2019, that sought the windmill operators to submit an application with the civic body. Arumairaj was the petitioner in the case. The operators were revamping old windmill turbines, when he reached there. A dispute erupted between Arunmairaj and the couple and all three were injured in the incident.



While Joseph and Rani were admitted to Tirunelveli government hospital, Arumairaj was hospitalised at Kovilpatti GH. Naraikinaru police subsequently registered FIRs against both parties based on a complaint and counter-complaint.



In this situation, Arumairaj's wife Ithayarani, who represents Ward 3 in Keezhakottai panchayat, staged a sit-in protest at the Kovilpatti RDO office on Tuesday, urging the revenue officials to implement the court orders that mandate the windmills to secure permission from the panchayat to undertake operations.



She also demanded the authorities to remove the windmills that were set up by encroaching upon areas and rectify damages caused to streams, tanks, ponds, and temple lands, as was agreed upon in the peace meeting held on August 17. During the meeting, the officials had assured to identify the windmills and the poles holding transmission lines that were encroaching upon government properties in Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ottapidaram, Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam taluks.



Iruthayarani told TNIE that if the government doesn't make the windmill operators raze encroachments and rectify damages within a week, she would mobilise the public, including farmers, and intensify the protests.



It may be noted that those who had taken contracts for windmill projects in the area issued death threats to Ayyapparaj, an associate of Arumairaj, six months ago. Former Ottapidaram MLA Sundar Raj was also allegedly assaulted by the windmill operators recently.

