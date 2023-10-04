Madras HC seeks reply from Tiruchy police on BJP IT wing chief Malviya's plea to quash FIR

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Tiruchy police on a petition filed by BJP IT wing leader Amit Malviya seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for his social media post on minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark. Malviya had stated in his post that the minister was calling for a 'genocide'.



Based on a complaint lodged by district organiser of Tiruchy DMK advocate wing KAV Thinakaran, Malviya was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace and 505(1)(b) (Publishes statement or rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code.



However, Malviya denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the message. He had simply extracted the speech made by the minister that was already in the media and had expressed his understanding of the same and had questioned the object and purpose of the same, Malviya claimed and sought direction to quash the FIR. Hearing the plea, Justice G Ilangovan issued notice to the Tiruchy police and adjourned the case by granting time to them to file a reply.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Tiruchy police on a petition filed by BJP IT wing leader Amit Malviya seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for his social media post on minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark. Malviya had stated in his post that the minister was calling for a 'genocide'. Based on a complaint lodged by district organiser of Tiruchy DMK advocate wing KAV Thinakaran, Malviya was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace and 505(1)(b) (Publishes statement or rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. However, Malviya denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the message. He had simply extracted the speech made by the minister that was already in the media and had expressed his understanding of the same and had questioned the object and purpose of the same, Malviya claimed and sought direction to quash the FIR. Hearing the plea, Justice G Ilangovan issued notice to the Tiruchy police and adjourned the case by granting time to them to file a reply.