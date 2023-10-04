Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai collector practising modern untouchability: VCK cadre

Over 300 VCK members staged a protest in front of the collectorate, they urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to transfer the collector.

Published: 04th October 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 08:23 AM

VCK cadres staged a roadroko in front of Madurai collectorate demanding permission to place the party flag in S Melapatti village.(Photo | KK Sundar , EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Over 300 VCK members staged a protest in front of the collectorate stating that district collector MS Sangeetha did not allow them to place their flag pole and Ambedkar pictures in S Melapatti village in Peraiyur taluk despite an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to transfer the collector.

VCK district secretary Kalimuthu said VCK's flag pole and Ambedkar statue were removed by the police in July, which led to a scuffle between the party members and the police. "Following this, VCK approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and got the order. Till now, the district collector has not implemented it. She is continuously acting against SC members and practicing modern untouchability," he said.

After the protest resulted in a traffic snarl, police came to the spot and arrested them.

