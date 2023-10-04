Madurai collector practising modern untouchability: VCK cadre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 300 VCK members staged a protest in front of the collectorate stating that district collector MS Sangeetha did not allow them to place their flag pole and Ambedkar pictures in S Melapatti village in Peraiyur taluk despite an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to transfer the collector.



VCK district secretary Kalimuthu said VCK's flag pole and Ambedkar statue were removed by the police in July, which led to a scuffle between the party members and the police. "Following this, VCK approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and got the order. Till now, the district collector has not implemented it. She is continuously acting against SC members and practicing modern untouchability," he said.



After the protest resulted in a traffic snarl, police came to the spot and arrested them.

MADURAI: Over 300 VCK members staged a protest in front of the collectorate stating that district collector MS Sangeetha did not allow them to place their flag pole and Ambedkar pictures in S Melapatti village in Peraiyur taluk despite an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to transfer the collector. VCK district secretary Kalimuthu said VCK's flag pole and Ambedkar statue were removed by the police in July, which led to a scuffle between the party members and the police. "Following this, VCK approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and got the order. Till now, the district collector has not implemented it. She is continuously acting against SC members and practicing modern untouchability," he said. After the protest resulted in a traffic snarl, police came to the spot and arrested them.