No political reason behind meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman: AIADMK MLAs

Ahead of the official programme, Sitharaman  and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, met the AIADMK MLAs at the venue, which set off speculation among AIADMK cadre.  

Published: 04th October 2023

File Photo -Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Debdatta Mallick

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  After their private meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a loan distribution event set off speculation, AIADMK MLAs Pollachi Jayaraman, Amul Kandasamy (Valparai) and AK Selvaraj (Mettupalayam) clarified they did not discuss politics but only gave a petition regarding grievances of farmers.

Ahead of the official programme, Sitharaman  and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, met the AIADMK MLAs at the venue, which set off speculation among AIADMK cadre.  Later, addressing the media persons, Jayaraman,  said they met with the finanace minister to submit a list of demands put forth to him by coconut farmers.

“Last month, we met her  in New Delhi regarding the demands of coconut farmers. We came here to reiterate them. The meeting has nothing to do with the alliance. The MLAs came on their own,” he added.
“Chief Minister MK Stalin did not take any action despite our repeated letters regarding the famers’ issues. We have now sought the central government’s help. Regarding the alliance, our general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami will take the final decision. We will do what he says,” Jayaraman said.

On him referring to the minister as amma, Jayaraman said “There is only one amma for us and that is Jayalalithaa. We called the minister amma out of respect. Amma (Jayalalithaa) cannot be compared to anyone.”

