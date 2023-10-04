Plan panel ties up with UK to study possibility of setting up low-emission zones across TN 

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve air quality, reduce carbon intensity of transport, promote accessibility and use of public transport, the government is looking at the possibility of having low emission zones (LEZ) across the state. LEZ is an area where access by polluting vehicles is restricted to improve air quality. The state planning commission has tied up with the United Kingdom in a ‘skill share emission zones’ under the UK Pact skill share project with Cenex, the UK’s first centre of excellence for low carbon and fuel cell technologies.

The skill share will support the state and Chennai city authorities to introduce guidelines and policy changes to implement low emission zones contributing to India’s Net Zero goal by reducing pollution caused by tailpipe emission. Tailpipe pollution owing to diesel fumes from idling cars, trucks and buses affect climate change and also create health problems such as asthma, emphysema, lung cancer and heart disease.

Low emission zones (LEZs) are already being implemented as a policy approach focused on air pollution control by discouraging high-emitting vehicles from ‘sensitive’ zones within a city. The approach is to anticipate adoption of progressive standards, whereby zone-access criteria can gradually be tightened over time to favour ultra-low and then zero-emission vehicles. The key to cost-effective and timely LEZ implementation lies in having the systems in place to make multi-purpose use of the network of cameras across a city, using automatic number-plate recognition or unique identifier recognition to differentiate between high and low emission vehicles and penalise the high emitters by issuing fines.

Sources said the skill share pact will enable authorities to have best practice guidelines and shared knowledge, creating a ‘community of practice’, encouraging cross India learning and collaboration. The idea is to enhance the capacity of state department officials to design and develop low-emission zones and develop a toolkit for the state to support the creation of green LEZ.

Consultative meetings are being planned with experts from CENEX and British Deputy High Commission. CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said a lot of homework has to be done to introduce it in India. The first is to ensure that there is adequate public transport mobility in the state and then focus should shift towards having LEZ.

Sources said there is growing interest in India to implement such a strategy to speed up action to protect climate and ensure clean air. The primary driver is the growing local air pollution, especially toxic particulate pollution and also nitrogen oxides (NOx) that come largely from vehicles. Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) about 132 non-attainment cities are implementing clean air action plans to reduce particulate pollution.

