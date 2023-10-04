Relatives of murdered teen girl in Tirunelveli stage road blockade demanding justice

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding justice in the murder case of an 18-year-old SC girl, residents of Thiruppanikarisalkulam staged a road blockade on Tirunelveli - Cheranmahadevi road on Tuesday. They urged the state to treat this murder as a special case and ensure a speedy trial.

Due to the road blockade, the bus service between Tirunelveli and Cheranmahadevi was affected for about an hour. The protesters demanded a government job for a family member of the deceased and compensation to her family. After an assurance by police officials, the residents dispersed.

Sources said the teenager was murdered by a 17-year-old suspect whom they produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday night. “The juvenile slit the girl’s throat when she was alone at her fancy store’s godown situated near Nellaiappar temple. It was her refusal to a love proposal that led to the murder,” the police added.

The relatives of the victim urged the state government to ensure a speedy trial in the murder case. “The state government should treat this as a special case considering the cruel manner in which she was murdered and the reason behind it. The government’s action should ensure that no such murders take place in future in Tamil Nadu,” they demanded. While the deceased girl belongs to a Scheduled Caste, the suspect is a member of an intermediate caste.



