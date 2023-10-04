Home States Tamil Nadu

Reversing goods train overshoots dead end in old Kancheepuram Railway station, damages 3 bikes

The incident occurred while the goods train carrying iron rods and other materials from Bellary in Karnataka was entering the station to unload, said the police.

Published: 04th October 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

A goods train carrying iron rods and other materials from Bellary overshot the dead end in Kancheepuram and came to a halt after hitting a tree on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of the railway tracks and damaged three parked motorbikes while entering the old Kancheepuram Railway station on Tuesday. It came to a halt after hitting a huge tree, said the police.

The incident occurred while the goods train carrying iron rods and other materials from Bellary in Karnataka was entering the station to unload, said the police. “The train overshot the tracks and damaged the buffer stopper probably due to a miscommunication between the guard and the driver,” said a senior police officer.

Senior section engineer Chiranjeevi said, “We have ordered an internal investigation. The damaged portions will be reconstructed soon.” The railway police said the train had about 42 compartments and was carrying around 60 tonnes of goods. 

There were no casualties. Five men who were standing close to the railway tracks moved out of harm’s way in the nick of time. “The panicked motorists dropped their vehicles and ran,” added the police. Kancheepuram Railway police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp