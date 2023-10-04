Reversing goods train overshoots dead end in old Kancheepuram Railway station, damages 3 bikes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of the railway tracks and damaged three parked motorbikes while entering the old Kancheepuram Railway station on Tuesday. It came to a halt after hitting a huge tree, said the police.

The incident occurred while the goods train carrying iron rods and other materials from Bellary in Karnataka was entering the station to unload, said the police. “The train overshot the tracks and damaged the buffer stopper probably due to a miscommunication between the guard and the driver,” said a senior police officer.

Senior section engineer Chiranjeevi said, “We have ordered an internal investigation. The damaged portions will be reconstructed soon.” The railway police said the train had about 42 compartments and was carrying around 60 tonnes of goods.

There were no casualties. Five men who were standing close to the railway tracks moved out of harm’s way in the nick of time. “The panicked motorists dropped their vehicles and ran,” added the police. Kancheepuram Railway police registered a case.

CHENNAI: A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of the railway tracks and damaged three parked motorbikes while entering the old Kancheepuram Railway station on Tuesday. It came to a halt after hitting a huge tree, said the police. The incident occurred while the goods train carrying iron rods and other materials from Bellary in Karnataka was entering the station to unload, said the police. “The train overshot the tracks and damaged the buffer stopper probably due to a miscommunication between the guard and the driver,” said a senior police officer. Senior section engineer Chiranjeevi said, “We have ordered an internal investigation. The damaged portions will be reconstructed soon.” The railway police said the train had about 42 compartments and was carrying around 60 tonnes of goods. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were no casualties. Five men who were standing close to the railway tracks moved out of harm’s way in the nick of time. “The panicked motorists dropped their vehicles and ran,” added the police. Kancheepuram Railway police registered a case.