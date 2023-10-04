Home States Tamil Nadu

Seeman indirectly bringing BJP's religion-based agenda into NTK's politics: Manickam Tagore

Referring to Seeman's allegations that the DMK and the Congress were not doing enough to secure TN's share of Cauvery water, Tagore said the Karnataka government has not stopped releasing water for TN

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Parliamentarian Manickam Tagore has accused NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman of indirectly bringing BJP's alleged religion-based agenda into NTK's politics. Referring to Seeman's allegations that the DMK and the Congress were not doing enough to secure TN's share of Cauvery water, Tagore said the Karnataka government has not stopped releasing water for TN even for a single day, whenever the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee passed orders mandating the release.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he said the BJP leaders in Karnataka were playing politics with the Cauvery water issue. "They are provoking language fanatics in the state and creating a drama out of it. Seeman should speak about the issue only after understanding all this," he said.

Referring to the AIADMK's decision to sever ties with the BJP, the MP said, "That decision is just an eyewash. The AIADMK has a problem only with BJP state chief K Annamalai and not with the saffron party itself. If they actually plan to go ahead with the decision to break away from the alliance, I dare AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly."

