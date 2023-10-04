Stalin to officials: Check social media, stop fake information

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin urged officials to monitor social media and take strict action against individuals spreading false information and discord. Addressing the annual conference of collectors and police officers on Tuesday, Stalin also urged the officials to actively debunk false propaganda.

“Maintaining peace in places where public gathered in large numbers and preventing persons from disturbing peace and tranquillity has been and is on the top of the government’s agenda. We should not give room to any person who intends to create confusion in the state. As parliamentary elections are about to take place, such forces are likely to begin work,” he said.

Expressing concern over road accidents and traffic congestion in Tamil Nadu, Stalin called for collaboration between police, highways, and transport departments to devise plans to reduce accidents. He emphasised on establishing a special initiative to tackle the pressing issue of traffic congestion in Chennai and its neighbourhood.

The chief minister also stressed on eradication of illicit liquor and drugs which are a major threat to society. Stalin urged the officers to take decisive action to prevent crimes against women and children, emphasising the importance of not compromising on justice for the victims. He instructed the district collectors to provide separate WhatsApp and telephone numbers for reporting atrocities against SC and ST communities.

Stalin also told collectors and district forest officers to work towards making the ‘Meendum Manjalpai’ scheme a peoples’ movement. “Take steps to protect coastal areas from sea erosion and ensure security of residents,” he added. As regards man-animal conflicts, Stalin urged collectors and forest officers to work together to safeguard wildlife and natural resources.

In an exclusive meeting with district police superintendents, Stalin emphasised on preventing crimes over taking action. “Police should ensure the trust of the public that steps will always be taken to help them and address grievances in their petition. Police personnel should treat petitioners in a kind manner and receptionists at police stations should not engage in other duties. There is also a need to provide receipts for complaints received and all petitions should be uploaded on official website,” Stalin said.

Speaking at a weekly grievance redressal meeting, Stalin urged police commissioners and district superintendents to personally receive petitions from the public. If multiple petitions concerning the same issue or from the same area are received, he encouraged the police officers to visit the relevant police station to find the root cause of the issue.

