Tamil Nadu: Organ donor cremated with state honours

The State honour accorded to S Govindaraj (30) an organ donor of Kothakottai village near Pochampalli(Photo | EPS0

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A 30-year-old man, whose family donated his organs after he was declared brain dead, was given state honours on Tuesday. According to sources, S Govindaraj (30) from Kothakottai village near Pochampalli, worked in a bakery and was crossing a road near Mathur by foot, when a two-wheeler from Pochampalli heading to Thirupattur hit him.

Due to the impact, he fell on the road and got injuries on his head. He was rushed to Pochampalli government hospital for first aid and was referred to a private hospital in Salem and later to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On Monday afternoon, he was declared brain dead and his vital organs were harvested. The heart was sent to MGM hospital, liver to a private hospital in Hosur, kidneys to Government Salem Medical College Hospital and to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A postmortem examination was conducted on Tuesday morning and his body was handed over to his relatives.

Krishnagiri District Revenue Officer A Sathanaikural, Krishnagiri Revenue Divisional Officer S Babu and other officials were present during the state honours given to Gonvindaraj during his funeral.

