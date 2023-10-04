Woman, two children electrocuted to death in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two children were electrocuted to death near Thiruvattar in Attoor village on Tuesday. Following heavy rains, a live wire came in contact with the tin roof of the house and water from the roof gushed down to the ground forming a puddle.

Ashwin (21) came in contact with the puddle and got electrocuted. In an attempt to rescue him, his mother Chitra (46) and his sister Nithu alias Athira (24) also suffered electric shock. Sources said Athira was pregnant. Bodies of all three victims were sent to Kuzhithurai government hospital for postmortem. Thiruvattar police have filed a case and further investigation is on. Chitra is survived by her husband Somraj.

