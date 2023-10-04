You can only book Mudumalai Tiger Reserve safaris online from now 

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Tourists visiting Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) can hereafter book vehicle safari inside Theppakkadu elephant camp only through the online mode. Forest minister M Mathiventhan launched the facility at Chennai on Monday in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Forest department Supriya Sahu. The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ensure transparency.

As per sources, six slots are available between 6.30 am to 10.30 am and 3 pm to 6 pm every day. Tourists can book a slot by making a digital transaction for the 60-minute ride. A sum of Rs 30 will be charged per person to enter the Theppakadu elephant camp.

“We have also arranged WiFi facilities at Theppakkadu reception centre to promote digital transactions and the tourists can book a slot on the spot. Our aim is to shift to digital and QR code based payment system. The initiative was completed under the guidance of Supriya Sahu,” said C Vidya, Deputy Director of MTR (Core Area). The forest department also relaunched its website www.mudumalaitigerreserve.com with more information about its guest houses. Souvenirs can be bought online at www.mudumalaisouvenirshop.com. “We have started accepting bookings since Monday and the website registered 2.80 lakh visitors on that day. We collected revenue of Rs 2.3 lakh,” said Vidya.

