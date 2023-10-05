Armed police protection has now become fashion: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Commenting that it has now become a fashion for some people to be guarded by armed police even when there is no necessity for such protection, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by an advocate seeking direction to Madurai police to grant him police protection.

Justice D Nagarjun observed that police protection cannot be given to any person on demand. "Whether police protection is required or not will have to be decided only by the police department. In case the petitioner is of the opinion that there is a threat to his life, he is expected to furnish all the details as to why he is having the said apprehension. Further, whenever this kind of situation arises, police will examine the issue from all angles and if necessary provide protection with an armed guard," he added.

Noting that the petitioner had several cases pending against him and there is no record to show that some attempts were made on his life, the judge held that the petitioner has failed to show any material that may necessitate the court to order police protection for him.

The order was passed on a petition filed by advocate CM Samy of Madurai. Samy claimed that he is a social activist thereby there is a threat to his life as he has a number of enemies due to his 'philanthropic activities'. Though he gave a representation to Madurai SP seeking armed police protection in December 2022, his application was rejected, he added and moved the HC.However, the police informed the court that they conducted an inquiry and found that there was no threat to the life and liberty of the petitioner and thereby declined to provide armed protection.

MADURAI: Commenting that it has now become a fashion for some people to be guarded by armed police even when there is no necessity for such protection, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by an advocate seeking direction to Madurai police to grant him police protection. Justice D Nagarjun observed that police protection cannot be given to any person on demand. "Whether police protection is required or not will have to be decided only by the police department. In case the petitioner is of the opinion that there is a threat to his life, he is expected to furnish all the details as to why he is having the said apprehension. Further, whenever this kind of situation arises, police will examine the issue from all angles and if necessary provide protection with an armed guard," he added. Noting that the petitioner had several cases pending against him and there is no record to show that some attempts were made on his life, the judge held that the petitioner has failed to show any material that may necessitate the court to order police protection for him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The order was passed on a petition filed by advocate CM Samy of Madurai. Samy claimed that he is a social activist thereby there is a threat to his life as he has a number of enemies due to his 'philanthropic activities'. Though he gave a representation to Madurai SP seeking armed police protection in December 2022, his application was rejected, he added and moved the HC.However, the police informed the court that they conducted an inquiry and found that there was no threat to the life and liberty of the petitioner and thereby declined to provide armed protection.