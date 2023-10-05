BJP TN state president condemned for remark against woman journo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) condemned BJP state president K Annamalai’s remarks against a woman journalist in Coimbatore at a press meet on October 1. When the woman journalist asked Annamalai whether he would continue with the BJP were he was not the state president, Annamalai had asked the reporter to ‘show her face’ and advised her to ask the ‘right kind of questions.’

“These remarks directed at a woman journalist working in a Tamil television channel are patronising and disrespectful. It constitutes a classic case of mansplaining. It will not be excessive to term his behaviour as bullying and bordering on harassment, especially since Mr. Annamalai went on to repeatedly tell the journalist to come and stand next to him,” NWMI said in a release. The network also said the question was neither personal nor “below the belt” as Annamalai had claimed and was a reasonable question given the recent political developments in the state.

