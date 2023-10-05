Home States Tamil Nadu

Conducting caste-based census state prerogative, can’t direct govt: Madras High Court

However, the bench said the petitioner can approach the concerned government authorities to press for taking action as per a representation he submitted on February 10.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to issue any direction to the state government regarding conduct of caste-based census saying that such exercise is the prerogative of the State. When a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking orders to the government to hold the drive came up for hearing, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the court could not issue any such orders.

The bench also pointed out the fact that the Supreme Court had neither issued a positive direction on caste-based census nor any order against such drive when petitions regarding the matter were filed before it.
The petition was filed by M Muniasamy, president of Tamil Nadu Legal Safety Movement and a former additional government pleader. Saying that more than 3,000 castes are there in Tamil Nadu, he noted that sub-castes are merged into one single social entity and stressed that a caste-based census would help the people in the lower strata of the society get the benefits of reservation in employment opportunities and help eradicate poverty.

