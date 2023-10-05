Didn’t seek change in Tamil Nadu BJP leadership: EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the party is not demanding to change the BJP leadership in Tamil Nadu, but some recent incidents have ‘hurt the heart of the cadre’.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, he said, “Based on the feeling of two crore cadre in AIADMK, a resolution was passed to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a consultative meeting held at AIADMK headquarters on September 25. No pressure was given to us from the national leadership on behalf of the BJP. They did not talk about allotment of constituencies. We also did not make any demands.

We were not demanding to change the TN BJP leadership. But some incidents have hurt the hearts of our cadre. The work of cadre is important for the growth of a party and hence, we have taken steps respecting the feelings of our cadre.”

“A separate alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK and it will win all 40 constituencies. Because in the last election, it is noteworthy that the AIADMK alliance was defeated in many constituencies by a small margin of votes. Besides, for the past two and a half years, there has been a very bad regime in the state. During the 2021 election, DMK issued 520 poll promises, but not even 10% of them have been fulfilled, but they lie by telling that 95% of the poll promises have been fulfilled. Therefore, we are saying that the coming election will be favourable for the AIADMK alliance.”

Further, the former CM said that the AIADMK MLAs met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore only regarding some demands of coconut farmers and other such issues. “AIADMK MLAs met the FM and did not talk about the alliance. DMK ministers also meet the central ministers frequently, but that cannot be called an alliance. This is the same.”

“The alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK in the 2026 assembly elections as well.” he said. Earlier, he inaugurated the completed and new projects worth `2.72 crore in Edappadi constituency in Salem on Wednesday.

