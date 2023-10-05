Four killed in cracker unit explosion in Mayiladuthurai; 4 workers hospitalised

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: At least four workers died and four others suffered injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.The explosion at “Ramadas Fireworks” based at Thillaiyadi in Sembanarkoil block (Tharangambadi taluk) occurred at 3.30 pm.

The blast could be heard several kilometres away from the site, reported several residents in Thillaiyadi. A fire worker told TNIE, “We heard the explosion at our station, which was six kilometres from the spot. We also received a call from the owner.”

Eight personnel from the station arrived at the spot and another team of six personnel from Poompuhar Fire Station was called.“We doused the fire. We found body parts and flesh for around a hundred metres from the factory,” the fireman added.

Manickam (35) from Kidangal and Madhan (22), Ragavan (21) and Nikesh (18) from Moovalur died in the explosion, while Manivannan, Bakkirisamy, Masilamani and Mariappan suffered injuries and were rushed to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the factory has been operating since 2008 and has a license validity till 2026. The

police have detained factory owner V Mohan for interrogation. Mayiladuthurai SP in charge Harsh Singh and officials from the district administration inspected the site of the accident.

Harsh Singh told TNIE, “The workers were working outside their factory when the explosion occurred.

They were probably mixing the material when it exploded. We are investigating the cause of the accident. We suspect reasons such as inexperience or the friction caused by heat.”Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the families of the four deceased and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund.

