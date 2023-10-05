Home States Tamil Nadu

Highway expansion work blocking drains, says Thoothukudi councillor

The AIADMK councillor also asked the mayor to step up preventive measures to control rise in dengue cases.

Published: 05th October 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Road , roads , ROAD ILLUSTRATION

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: AIADMK councillor Manthiramoorthy on Wednesday blamed the highway expansion project for the blocked drains at Indra Nagar and Thiruvika Nagar in Thoothukudi. During a monthly meeting of councillors at the corporation office, he raised the issue of water logging in these two areas during the monsoon.

"Drainage canals that carry away flood waters have been blocked because of the construction of a six way lane highway," Manthiramoorthy said.

Since the area was submerged during the 2015 flash flood, he urged the corporation to take steps to ensure rain water does not remain stagnant there, However, the mayor said he had visited the area and no drains were blocked due to the construction works. However, the corporation will evacuate if there is any water stagnation.

The AIADMK councillor also asked the mayor to step up preventive measures to control rise in dengue cases.

During a discussion on tender process for shops at Anna bus stand, that has been reconstructed under Smart cities mission, Manthiramoorthy urged the Thoothukudi corporation to allot shops to those who owned shops before the reconstruction project. "There are 120 shops in the bus stand complex which are yet to be opened. The necessary order should be followed", he said.

During the meeting, councillors also raised various other issues such as irregularities in the garbage collection, dengue controlling measures and the tender process of shops constructed in the bus stand premises.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy expressed concern on polythene bags and single-use plastic bags being discarded by the public and asked officials to take action against those selling plastic bags. The mayor also urged the public not to discard construction debris on roads and instead dispose them off in low-lying areas earmarked by the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp