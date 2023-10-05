Highway expansion work blocking drains, says Thoothukudi councillor

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: AIADMK councillor Manthiramoorthy on Wednesday blamed the highway expansion project for the blocked drains at Indra Nagar and Thiruvika Nagar in Thoothukudi. During a monthly meeting of councillors at the corporation office, he raised the issue of water logging in these two areas during the monsoon.

"Drainage canals that carry away flood waters have been blocked because of the construction of a six way lane highway," Manthiramoorthy said.

Since the area was submerged during the 2015 flash flood, he urged the corporation to take steps to ensure rain water does not remain stagnant there, However, the mayor said he had visited the area and no drains were blocked due to the construction works. However, the corporation will evacuate if there is any water stagnation.

The AIADMK councillor also asked the mayor to step up preventive measures to control rise in dengue cases.

During a discussion on tender process for shops at Anna bus stand, that has been reconstructed under Smart cities mission, Manthiramoorthy urged the Thoothukudi corporation to allot shops to those who owned shops before the reconstruction project. "There are 120 shops in the bus stand complex which are yet to be opened. The necessary order should be followed", he said.

During the meeting, councillors also raised various other issues such as irregularities in the garbage collection, dengue controlling measures and the tender process of shops constructed in the bus stand premises.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy expressed concern on polythene bags and single-use plastic bags being discarded by the public and asked officials to take action against those selling plastic bags. The mayor also urged the public not to discard construction debris on roads and instead dispose them off in low-lying areas earmarked by the corporation.

