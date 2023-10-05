Home States Tamil Nadu

Incessant rain affects paddy farmers in Kanniyakumari

While daytime rains have reduced as of Wednesday, evening rains continue to lash in the district, crushing the hope of paddy farmers.  

Published: 05th October 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop affected by incessant rainfall.(Photo | Express)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Due to incessant rainfall, paddy harvest in many areas in the Thovalai Taluk in Kanniyakumari has been affected. Though the district received a weak southwest monsoon rain between June and August, it has been witnessing decent rains since September. With the downpours intensifying, the inflow to dams has also increased, due to which the water levels in dams have also increased, especially in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams.

However, the incessant rains have wreaked havoc on the paddy cultivation in many areas in the district, especially in Nalvalkadu, Thittuvilai, Thazhakudy, and other places of  Thovalai Taluk. While daytime rains have reduced as of Wednesday, evening rains continue to lash in the district, crushing the hope of paddy farmers.  

A farmer N Palani from Navalkadu told TNIE that more than 150 acres of paddy crops, which were ready for harvest in the Navalkadu area, got submerged in the rain, he said, adding that the crops on his land had even started germinating.

M Muthum Perumal, a farmer from Thazhakudy, said many farmers had already harvested their paddy in the Andithooppuvto Thazhakudy and Thirupathisaram areas due to the heavy rains in the past month. "However, they did not get the hay stock. With the rains continuing, around 300 acres of paddy are yet to be harvested in these areas," Perumal said, adding that some of the farmers even harvested the crops to save whatever amount of paddy they could. A paddy harvesting equipment operator P Ramesh from Salem district said the incessant rainfall has affected the livelihood of both the machine operators and the farmers.

