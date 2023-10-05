Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC grants Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Thoothukudi electrocution victim

The deceased Petchimuthu was a daily wage worker. On April 11, 2008, while crossing the agricultural field of Pal Nadar, Petchimuthu accidentally touched a live electric wire and died on the spot.

05th October 2023

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state electricity department to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of a man who died due to electrocution in Thoothukudi in 2008.

The deceased Petchimuthu was a daily wage worker. On April 11, 2008, while crossing the agricultural field of Pal Nadar, Petchimuthu accidentally touched a live electric wire and died on the spot. He was survived by his wife Lakshmi and three children. Since the petitions submitted by Lakshmi seeking compensation did not yield any response, she approached the HC.

The government counsels claimed that Petchimuthu had meddled with the overhanging electric wire and that is how he suffered electrocution. They requested the Court to exonerate them from all liabilities in the matter.

However, Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, said he could not come to any such definite conclusion. "In order to meet such eventualities, TANGEDCO had issued proceedings providing for payment of a certain sum towards no-fault liability. Originally, the sum awarded was Rs 2 lakh for fatal cases. Subsequently, it has been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh.

Though the occurrence took place in the year 2008, I am of the view that the petitioners are entitled to the benefit of the subsequently issued proceedings," the judge observed and directed the electricity department to pay the amount within ten weeks.

