Rs 69 crore for food grant of Tamil Nadu govt school & college hostellers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a hike in allocation of feeding charges for government school and college students, residing in hostels, to the tune of Rs 68.77 crore. This will benefit 1.71 lakh students in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Making the announcement in his concluding address at the two-day conference of district collectors, police officers, and forest department officers at the secretariat here, the chief minister said his government treats this hike as an investment for providing education to the students.

Stalin said for the government school students residing in hostels, the monthly food charge will be hiked from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400. Similarly, the college students residing in hostels will get Rs 1,500 per month instead of Rs 1,100 towards food charges.

The chief minister also announced the assistance being given for the rehabilitation of those who stopped illicit liquor sales would be hiked from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. He said steps will be taken to produce trial prisoners before the courts through video conference considering the practical issues in producing them in person. This will be done by getting the advice from the Madras High Court.

Stalin said a special scheme will be developed for repairing the hostels for the students from SC/STs, BCs, and MBCs and this will be completed in the next two years. The CM said a committee headed by the chief secretary will be constituted to expedite the laying of connectivity roads to the residential areas of Scheduled Tribes.

Appreciating the work of collectors, police officers, and other officials, the chief minister said they should not treat schemes of the government as that of the chief minister or of a particular political party but should implement them as their (that of the officers) dream projects so that the benefits of every scheme would reach the people properly.

He said the officials should examine the applications from women heads of families who have applied for monthly honorarium afresh and dispose of them in accordance with the rules. The district administration should be in direct contact with the poor and downtrodden to resolve their issues.

The chief minister said revenue, land survey, revenue, municipal administration and police departments should conduct coordinated meetings every month to resolve the land issues. He said the home secretary should devise a methodology for inspecting the follow up action on the complaints relating to crimes against women and implement it from November.

Stalin said since the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, all works should be completed ahead of the model code of conduct coming into force. On the occasion, the chief minister also presented best practices awards to collectors of various districts who excelled in their duties.

