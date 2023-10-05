Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven months on, Tiruchy residents clueless about knowledge centres’ inauguration

Published: 05th October 2023

The city corporation’s knowledge centre at Birds Road in Tiruchy awaiting inauguration since March this year | mk ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Originally expected to open to the public in April this year, the city's two knowledge centres built using the smart city funds have remained idle. Intended to be a resource for students seeking to clear competitive examinations, the continuous delay to open the buildings has irked several residents, even as sources point to administrative reasons for the delay. The two centres - one in Palakkarai and the other in Birds road - feature libraries, reading halls and class rooms, and were built at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Construction began a year ago with much fanfare and there were requests from several quarters to construct similar centres at more locations in the city. But despite works being completed in March, the delay in opening has led to criticism against the civic body.

"It is unclear what is stopping the administration from opening these centres for public use. If they keep delaying the inauguration of these centres, the money spent on the projects would become futile," said L Murugantham, a resident of Birds road. Nagaraj T, a resident of Palakkarai, said, "Once they finish construction of a public project, the administration should take effort to open them to the public at the earliest. Unfortunately, the corporation is not taking any such action. Thus, finished projects like multi-level parking centres and knowledge centres have become useless to the public. The state government should inquire about the issue and take steps to open completed projects for public use."

Sources said that the state government planned to open the knowledge centres along with other smart city projects in other cities simultaneously, but the delay to complete works in cities like Madurai led to the postponement. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said steps would be taken to avoid further delay in opening the knowledge centres.

