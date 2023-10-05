Tamil Nadu: Spots identified, but delay in tender hits setting up of EV charging points

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has identified suitable locations along highways to establish e-vehicle charging stations, the tenders for them are yet to be issued. As per the electric vehicle policy issued by the state government in 2019, it is mandatory to set up e-vehicle charging stations every 25 km along highways and roads across the state. They should also be located at least three km from sub-stations.

Despite former electricity minister V Senthil Balaji’s committing to establish 100 charging stations in the initial phase last year, official sources said the progress has been lacking.A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “While Tangedco has identified 100 suitable locations, the project’s status remains uncertain. Tangedco, the nodal department responsible for ensuring the availability of essential amenities such as parking, drinking water, fire safety measures, and waiting areas at these stations, is awaiting clarity.”

Another official said, “Currently, the state has 441 operational e-vehicle charging stations. Funds from the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, allocated by the Central government, have supported this growth. Given the increasing number of electric vehicles in the state, Tangedco is planning to expand its network of charging stations beyond the initial 100 units.”

E Natarajan, state general secretary of BMS (engineers’ wing), told TNIE until September, around 10.44 lakh electric vehicles were registered with the Regional Transport Offices in India. Out of these, 4.14 lakh electric vehicles were sold in Tamil Nadu alone.

