TN targets investments in energy storage to establish green grid

While the state is currently dependent on pumped storage, and is in the process of adding another 15 sites which will help store additional 15,000 MW, the industries department is looking at collabora

Published: 05th October 2023 09:51 AM

A visitor having a look at an exhibit at the fifth edition of Windergy India 2023 at Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state is vying to add another 28% renewable energy in its grid by 2030, and the biggest challenge it is encountering is energy storage. While the state is currently dependent on pumped storage, and is in the process of adding another 15 sites which will help store additional 15,000 MW, the industries department is looking at collaboration and investments in these sectors.

An industries department source told TNIE the state is wooing investments in energy storage, which  include pumped storage. Currently, the state’s pumped energy storage capacity is only 400 MW, and the process is on to add another 500 MW after the construction works at Kundah power house (500 mw).

An energy department official said they are looking at a public private partnership for adding additional pumped storage in the 15 sites, and that the state currently has a share of 22% of renewables in its energy mix.The most significant challenge in achieving grid  transition from thermal to green grid is the need to maintain sufficient storage to address daily variations in solar and wind power. 

Solar electricity production is highest during mid-day, when electricity demand is typically lowest, while electricity demand peaks at night when solar energy production is near zero. Grid instability due to demand and  supply mismatches can result in load shedding or even complete blackouts. For Tamil Nadu, this implies a significant need for long-duration energy storage systems.

Meanwhile, Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane, who took part in fifth edition of Windergy India 2023 here on Wednesday said Denmark is working on a  wind alliance with Indian companies which will help in sharing of technical know-how. He also hoped that the tenders for the offshore windpower (4GW) which would be bid through open access would begin next year. He said India has the potential to be the global hub for wind  energy.

Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni  said the state is working on a re-powering policy where in ageing  wind turbines will be replaced with powerful and modern units to boost power generation.

