Vellore sanitary workers hold stir demanding salry of two months, 25% PF and ESI benefits

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Sanitary workers in Vellore district held a protest at the collectorate and corporation office on Wednesday, demanding salary of the past two months, and provision of Employees State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) benefits. Following the protest, they received one month's salary and were assured that the salary for the month of September would be disbursed soon.

It is alleged that after the change in contractors in Zone 2 and 3 in October, the previous contractor failed to provide the salary from August. Zone 1 and 2 remained unaffected but the sanitary workers from all four zones raised concerns that instead of allocating the mandated 25% for PF, only 8% to 10% is being allocated, which includes the share of both employee and employer. "While our contributions still amount to 12.5% of the share, only Rs 800 is being allocated in contrast to Rs 1350 that we used to receive before 2018," said a worker.

Lakshmikanth M (38), a sanitary worker said, "I have been working for nearly four years but haven't been able to claim my PF. Whenever I attempt to log into my PF account, it displays 'invalid.' When inquired, I was told there might be a mismatch in my documents. If this was the case, they should have informed me earlier so that I could have rectified it. Whenever we raised concerns, the previous contractor would promise to take action but to no avail. Ten people in my ward are facing the same issue."

He alleged that PF deductions continue to be made every month without being aware where the money is being directed since the number is 'invalid'.Another worker said, "Despite working for several years, I have never received an ESI card though we have a provision. We cannot afford medical expenses, especially at private hospitals and having an ESI card would be so beneficial."

AC Perumal, general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Sanitary Workers Association said, “Three months ago, a directive was issued by the district collector to raise the wages of sanitary workers. This has not been put into effect. The authorities need to step in and take action as the workers, most of them from below poverty line families, solely rely on the salaries for a livelihood.”

When contacted, mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar said, "These matters are under the purview of contractors. We have contacted them to investigate the issue and will ensure that necessary action is being taken by them."

