Villupuram MP urges Tamil Nadu government to conduct caste survey  

D Ravikumar on Wednesday urged the TN govt to conduct a survey by categorising SC members from Paraiyar community under the broader name of Adi Dravidars and release the data.

Published: 05th October 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Following the recent release of caste survey in Bihar, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a similar survey by categorising Scheduled Castes members from Paraiyar community under the broader name of Adi Dravidars and release the data.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravikumar said, "In 1922, the then member of Madras Legislative Council MC Rajah brought a resolution to ban the registration of people under Panchama and Paraiya communities and instead classify them as Adi Dravidars. This move was to disembody discrimination of people belonging to those communities as their caste names were used as slurs."

He added that a government order was also released approving the same. However, it was not followed because the then census superintendent MWM Yeats said only those who wished to be classified under Adi Dravidar would be listed under that category while the rest can remain under the Paraiyar classification, explained the MP.

"Due to the failed efforts, the community members are still categorised under two titles — Adi Dravidars and Paraiyars. This should not continue, especially under a government that essentially runs on the ideals of social justice and equality. I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to conduct a caste  survey and categorise SC people under the Adi Dravidar title," Ravikumar urged.

