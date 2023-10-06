Actor Vishal bribery allegations: CBI books 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked three persons and unknown others including Central Board of Film Certification employees in Mumbai after actor Vishal alleged that he gave a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for screening and certification of his film ‘Mark Antony’ which was dubbed in Hindi.

The three persons booked include Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan M. In his complaint, Vishal, who had alleged that Menaga demanded Rs 6.5 lakh to issue censor certificate for the film. The money was deposited into the accounts of Ramdas and Rajan. CBI said the case was registered following allegations that Menaga during the month of September, along with others entered a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of `7 lakh.

The money was allegedly demanded to get the certificate from CBFC, Mumbai. It was further alleged that the bribe money, after negotiation, was reduced to Rs 6.54 lakh which Menaga accepted on behalf of CBFC, Mumbai, officials in the bank accounts of Ramdas and Rajan.

On September 26, the certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC. It was also alleged that in addition to the amount, Menaga obtained Rs 20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. A sum of Rs 6,50,000 was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs 6,54,000, the CBI statement said.

