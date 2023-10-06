Camera ‘traps’ new tigers in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: In a development that would bring cheer to animal lovers and activists after the sad news of the death of four cubs a fortnight ago, the forest department on Thursday announced that movement of new tigers has been recorded in camera traps fixed in the Nilgiris forest range. The new tigers were captured in a two square km area from where the four cubs were found dead in Chinna Coonoor from September 17 to 19.

The officials, however, did not reveal the number of new tigers nor the sex citing NTCA guidelines, but said the development has come as a big boost to conservation efforts. The camera traps were installed to look for the mother tiger. “Among the tigers whose movement were recorded in the camera traps in the last 14 days, we spotted both male and female tigers whose identities have been established. Also, we spotted some new tigers,” an official said.

Asked if the mother of the dead cubs was spotted, the official said, “We have collected samples of female tiger’s hair and scat and sent them to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation at Vandalur and Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad. This will help us to match the DNA samples collected from the cubs. We will get the results in six weeks. If the DNA matches we will stop searching for the mother animal as she is safe.”

Further, the official said staff like anti-poaching watcher, forest guard, forest watchers have been engaged in perambulating and checking for the whereabouts of mother tiger. When asked about the possibility of the mother tiger having died due to natural causes or poached, he said “We have checked workers from Rajasthan and Haryana who are working in tea plantations, suspecting they might be from Bawaria who are associated with poaching. But we did not find any Bawaria among them.”

The official further said that postmortem results of a eight-year-old male tiger that was found dead at Emerald dam surplus water channel confirmed that the big cat was poisoned and MTR officials have informed it to the court. A farmer had been arrested in connection with the case.

Thriving breeding ground

According to sources in the forest department, a tiger usually lives within a 40 square km area. However, as per the department’s estimation, a tiger could be spotted in 10 to 15 square km area in the Nilgiris forest division and MTR, which indicate that the region is a thriving breeding ground for big cats. According to results of the tiger census that were released in April, over 100 tigers have been spotted in MTR and over 50 in Nilgiris forest division.

