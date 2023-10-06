It’s DMK vs BJP in 2024: Annamalai

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday asserted that the field is open for DMK versus BJP in Tamil Nadu for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the results will show the strength of the saffron party in the state.

The remarks made by Annamalai and other leaders in the meeting of the district presidents and senior officers indicate that the BJP is gearing up to face the LS polls by forging alliances with like-minded parties and will not look up to the AIADMK anymore.

On whether he is throwing a challenge as to whether it is AIADMK vs BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said, “No. It is DMK vs BJP here because DMK is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and BJP is the ruling party in New Delhi. I have been saying this for the past two years. We will highlight the Modi government’s achievements before the people. The DMK would have completed 35 months in power when it faces the Lok Sabha elections. So, people will assess the DMK’s government performance in this election.”

When contacted, a senior leader of the AIADMK told TNIE: “It is just empty rhetoric. People know the ground reality that it is AIADMK vs DMK.” Annamalai and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan who met the press separately declined to list names of the Tamil Nadu political parties existing now in the NDA. Radhakrishnan indicated that talks are on with certain parties and that the process is likely to be over within two months since the BJP is now fully concentrating on the Assembly elections in five states. “Ultimately our aim is to form a good alliance in Tamil Nadu. When there are talks, we can’t reveal the details,” he added.

BJP sources said a senior leader told the office-bearers that facing elections alone was not new to the BJP. In his 40-minute speech, Annamalai did not touch upon the AIADMK and told the office-bearers that he had conveyed his views on alliance clearly to the national leadership and they would be taking a decision on that. He said the party should organise demonstrations urging the government to extend the women’s monthly honorarium scheme to 1.5 crore women. Demonstrations against the ruling party should be held on issues faced by people.

On whether he was worried about the AIADMK leaving the alliance, Annamalai said, “No need to worry about it or rejoice about their leaving since each party will be concerned about its own growth and BJP too is doing it. My only objective from day one is to strengthen the BJP in TN. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and in Tamil Nadu, all 39 constituencies will vote for him.”

Annamalai said the NDA has been there for 25 years and many parties have come in and many have left. “The NDA will send a good number of MPs from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA will usher in a big change in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections and the symptoms of that will be known ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. You will see the number of winning candidates as well as increased voting percentage,” he added.

Answering reporters, Radhakrishnan said there was no discussion about the alliance with the AIADMK. Asked whether the AIADMK’s exit from NDA is a setback for the BJP, Radhakrishnan said, “We don’t want to go into that. The BJP is doing everything to strengthen itself. Within the next two months, that work will be completed.”

When asked whether the BJP has guts to contest the elections on its own, Radhakrishnan said, “In 1996, BJP contested alone and won one MP seat.”

