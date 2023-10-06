Madras HC bench denies bail to man who cheated by posing as advocate

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld an order passed by a trial court in Theni, denying bail to a man who, claiming to be an advocate and media person, cheated a person of `3 lakh by promising to represent him in a case.



Justice KK Ramakrishnan passed the order on an appeal filed by the man- S Rajasekaran alias Satta Rajasekar- challenging the dismissal of his bail petition by the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of the SC/ST Act cases in Theni in August this year.



According to the HC order, the victim was a daily wage worker belonging to the SC community. He had a land dispute with one Eswaran and Murugesan and Rajasekar, introducing himself as an advocate and reporter, had received Rs 3 lakh from him to contest the case in the sub-court on his behalf. However, Rajasekar did not appear in the sub-court and the case was decided ex parte. Aggrieved over the same, the victim had demanded Rajasekar to return his money but the latter refused and allegedly abused and threatened him by using his caste name. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police arrested Rajasekar in July, following which he is seeking bail.



When the appeal came for hearing before Justice Ramakrishnan, the government counsel informed that Rajasekar was duping the public as if he completed a law degree. He is running an office named "Law Foundation" and also has social media accounts claiming himself to be an advocate and RTI activist.



The government counsel also added that Rajasekar has a number of previous cases of similar nature and there might be a serious threat to the witnesses if he is released on bail. Recording this, the judge observed that the trial judge rightly denied bail to him and dismissed the appeal.

