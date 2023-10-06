Malicious propaganda being spread that govt acting against fans of Vijay: TN to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Madras High Court that 'malicious propaganda' is being bandied about that it is acting against fans of movie star Vijay ahead of the much trumpeted release of his new film Leo.

Making the submission before Justice G Jayachandran, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said the police had nothing to do with the cancellation of the audio launch of Leo but only advised them to be cautious to avert any stampede or disturbance to the public like what happened in AR Rahman’s recent concert.

He said the police could not be blamed for the mess caused during Rahman’s event or the ransacking of the Rohini theatre during the trailer screening of Vijay’s Leo.

No complaint has been lodged yet on the damages suffered by the theatre, he said, adding that the police could not interfere without a complaint.

WATCH | 'Leo' trailer has Thalapathy Vijay in full gun-blazing mode to save his family

"Malicious propaganda is sought to be spread about as if the government is acting against the fans of Vijay," said Jinnah.

He added that such propaganda is intended to pit them against the government.

The submissions were made in response to the remarks made by the judge, while hearing petitions seeking permission to hold RSS route marches in Salem and Krishnagiri districts, as if negligence of the police led to the stampede at Rahman’s concert and the ransacking of Rohini Theatre.

Referring to granting permission for the route marches, the SPP said the government is giving priority to maintaining law and order and public order. It imposes reasonable restrictions to ensure peace during such events, he added.

