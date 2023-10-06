Modi’s comments on TN temples unethical: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, during the Vallalar bicentennial celebration held in the city on Thursday, vehemently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments regarding Tamil Nadu’s temples. This comes in the wake of Modi’s allegations against the DMK-led government, accusing it of misusing temple properties and funds.

Speaking at the celebration, Stalin rebuked Modi for saying the DMK government had “taken over temples and misusing its properties and income.” Stalin went on to question Modi’s responsibility as leader of the country, asking whether it was ethical to make false and defamatory statements about the functioning of a state in another. Stalin also listed various welfare initiatives such as consecration of over 1,000 temples and reclamation of temple land worth more than Rs 3,500 crore, and challenged Modi to label these as wrongdoing. He also announced that the upcoming 17-acre bus stand in Cuddalore would be named “Arulprakasa Vallalar bus stand.”

Before speaking at the celebration, Stalin presented a Government Order for establishing Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur at a cost of `99.90 crore, to BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, who heads the Mupperum Vizha Committee. He also released a book on Vallalar and inaugurated a special photo exhibition commemorating the bicentennial year.

