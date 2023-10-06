Home States Tamil Nadu

Rail transport turns bitter due to absence of 24/7 pharmacy at Tiruchy station

Urging the railways to take the steps required, passengers said they are now forced to travel over one kilometre to reach the nearest pharmacy.

Published: 06th October 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tiruchy railway junction building on Thursday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The absence of a round-the-clock pharmacy at Tiruchy railway junction has been a cause of inconvenience for passengers, particularly senior citizens. Urging the railways to take the steps required, passengers said they are now forced to travel over one kilometre to reach the nearest pharmacy. MK Tyagarajan, a senior citizen and a regular passenger, said,

"I am a diabetic patient. Recently, I headed to the railway junction to board the Tea Garden Express (Ernakulam-Karaikkal). Upon arrival, I realised that I forgot to carry my medicines. I approached the emergency care centre in the station, where officials told me they are equipped with only first-aid items. I was left with no other option but to hire an autorickshaw to the nearest pharmacy, which is over a kilometre away from the station, to buy the medicines required."

Some of the passengers rued autorickshaws charge nearly Rs 200 at night to reach the pharmacy nearest to the station. RK Pillai, another rail user, said, "One of the rail users had to travel all the way to MGMGH to buy medicines due to the absence of a pharmacy at the station. The travel charge alone cost him about Rs 250. I was once faced with a similar situation.

The railway stations in Thanjavur and Villupuram and other districts, too, lack a pharmacy." Senior railway officials said steps are being taken to set up pharmacies at the railway stations. "The Indian Railways has decided to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in railway stations.

This will ensure access to affordable medicines for passengers. Tiruchy railway junction is among the stations that have figured in their list. Rail users in Tiruchy can expect a pharmacy soon," a senior railway official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp