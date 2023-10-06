SI, 3 other cops in Tiruchy arrested under Pocso Act for harassing girl

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A sub-inspector and three other members of a special police team were arrested here under Pocso Act on Thursday for alleged sexual harassment. According to a senior district police official, a 17-year-old girl along with her male friend was at Mukkombu park on Wednesday evening when SI Sasikumar and constables Prashanth, Shankar Rajapandiyan and Siddharth – who were part of a special team constituted to rein in ganja smuggling – apprehended the duo.

An FIR registered over a complaint by the girl with the Jeeyapuram all-women police stated that two of the personnel stopped her male friend while she was taken to a car parked nearby. There another personnel forced her to kiss him, while Sasikumar threatened her. Following repeated pleas the girl was let free. One of the personnel also filmed the act, the FIR noted.

Gathering courage, the girl along with her friend – who hailed from the same religious minority as her – on Thursday approached the Jeeyapuram all-women police and lodged a complaint against Sasikumar (attached with Jeeyapuram station), Prashanth (Navalpattu station), Rajapandiyan (Thiruverumbur station) and Siddharth (Jeeyapuram station). The SI and the three personnel were booked under sections of the Pocso Act and arrested. They were produced before a magistrate later in the night but till the time of going to press they were not remanded.



