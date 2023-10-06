Tamil Nadu: Protesting teachers detained, two associations call off agitation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of three teacher associations who were protesting at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Valaagam in support of various demands were detained by police and lodged in marriage halls and community halls across Chennai on Thursday morning. While part-time teachers and job aspirants who cleared TET withdrew their protest after the detention, members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) have decided to continue their agitation.

Several teacher associations and political parties extended their support to the teachers after their detention. Associations members who called off protest were taken to Koyambedu bus stand and central railway station so that they could leave for their hometowns.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced Rs 2,500 salary hike for part-time teachers on Wednesday. “We have been protesting for 11 days now. Instead of fulfilling its poll promise of make permanent employment, the DMK is punishing us. Many of us are tired and have decided to call off the protest for now,” said S Senthil Kumar, state coordinator, federation of part-time teachers’ associations.

TET-passed teachers too decided to call off the protest as they said it is unlikely that the police would allow them inside the department headquarters. Members of SSTA said they would continue their protest outside the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Valaagam from Friday. Several members of the association have been hospitalised due to their hunger strike.

Teachers conducted demonstrations in several districts across the state to condemn action taken against their colleagues. Several associations, including Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisation, also released statements against the police ‘highhandedness’. “Police gave us food but we refused. We are firm on continuing protest until a favourable reply from the government,” said J Robert, general secretary, SSTA.

