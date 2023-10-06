Vallalar would have hailed women quota bill, says PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi unveiled a statue of saint Vallalar at Raj Bhavan as part of the bicentennial celebrations honouring the saint’s legacy. During a virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his belief that Vallalar would have commended the recent enactment of Women Reservation Bill, providing for women’s representation in legislative assemblies and parliament.

The Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of Arutprakasa Vallalar, a 19th-century saint. In his virtual address, Modi extolled Vallalar’s philosophy of prioritising compassion for fellow human beings. Modi said Vallalar was a trailblazer in championing social reforms during his era. The saint’s concept of divinity transcended barriers of religion, caste and creed. Vallalar’s profound belief in the inherent divinity within every particle of the universe prompted him to urge humanity to acknowledge and embrace this divine connection.

Drawing parallels between Vallalar’s teachings and the union government’s actions, Modi asserted that his commitment to “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas, and sabka prayas” is strengthened when honouring Vallalar as his teachings are geared towards achieving an egalitarian society.

Highlighting the accessibility and profundity of Vallalar’s writings, Modi said they offer spiritual wisdom in simple yet profound language. He underscored unity in India’s cultural diversity, maintained through the teachings of great saints, contributing to the overarching vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Best India).

Ravi released a book on Vallalar’s works and service and a short film about the saint was screened. Union minister of state L Murugan participated in the celebration

