Home States Tamil Nadu

Athikadavu project launch delayed due to water shortage: S Muthusamy

The inauguration of Athikadavu - Avinashi project has been delayed due to water shortage, Housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy said on Friday.

Published: 07th October 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project

Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The inauguration of Athikadavu - Avinashi project has been delayed due to water shortage, Housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the collectorate, Muthusamy said, "All works of the Athikadavu - Avinashi project have been completed. Trial run has been completed in 908 out of the total 1045 water bodies the project will cater to. Now there is no water to complete trial run in the rest of the water bodies. It will be completed as soon as sufficient water is available. After that, the project will be launched."

Further, he denied that price of liquor sold in TASMAC shops would be increased to fund the Kalaignar Urimai Thogai Thittam. "Separate funds have been allocated for the scheme of giving `1,000 honorarium to women, which is the dream project of the chief minister. It is wrong to say that price of liquor will be increased for this scheme."

Earlier, the minister felicitated headmasters and best teachers of schools that secured 100 % pass in the district. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara were among those present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athikadavu - Avinashi project S Muthusamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp