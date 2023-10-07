Athikadavu project launch delayed due to water shortage: S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

ERODE: The inauguration of Athikadavu - Avinashi project has been delayed due to water shortage, Housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the collectorate, Muthusamy said, "All works of the Athikadavu - Avinashi project have been completed. Trial run has been completed in 908 out of the total 1045 water bodies the project will cater to. Now there is no water to complete trial run in the rest of the water bodies. It will be completed as soon as sufficient water is available. After that, the project will be launched."

Further, he denied that price of liquor sold in TASMAC shops would be increased to fund the Kalaignar Urimai Thogai Thittam. "Separate funds have been allocated for the scheme of giving `1,000 honorarium to women, which is the dream project of the chief minister. It is wrong to say that price of liquor will be increased for this scheme."

Earlier, the minister felicitated headmasters and best teachers of schools that secured 100 % pass in the district. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara were among those present on the occasion.

