Coimbatore Corporation increases incentive for anaesthetists, UPHC docs for working late hours

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has increased incentives to UPHC doctors and consultant anaesthetists who work late hours. According to sources, incentives to anaesthetists has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for their service during family planning surgeries and C-sections. Doctors will be given an incentive of Rs 10,000 for every ten successful deliveries.

As per sources, there are 32 UPHCs in the city. Each facility has a doctor, nurse, technician and an assistant. Although UPHCs function from 9 AM to 4 PM, doctors need to stay back and attend to emergencies or delivery cases. In order to encourage doctors and anaesthetists who work extra hours at night, the civic body has announced the incentives.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap said “A doctor in the UPHC must handle ten successful deliveries at night to receive the incentive. Five mentor OGS (Obstetrics and Gynecology Science) doctors will also receive Rs 1,000 incentive. Each one of them has been assigned five to six UPHCs and they will be conducting a weekly inspection in the centres. More people started coming to UPHCs for deliveries as we’ve developed the facilities.”

A health official said “Anaesthetists have been demanding hike in incentive. Accepting their request, the amount has been increased after 10 years. They will be paid Rs 2,000 for each sterilisation surgery in the UPHC. Till recently, C-sections used to be performed in UPHCS, but the government has issued directive to refer C-section cases to GHs.

The number of deliveries in the UPHCs and PHCs increased in 2023 when compared to the last year by around 50%, thanks to the constant measures implemented by the government.”

